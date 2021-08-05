Azerbaijani and Turkish special detachments conduct joint military exercises in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijani and Turkish special detachments conducted joint military exercises in Nakhchivan.
As reported Azerbaijani presses, these exercises are so-called tactical-special exercises conducted ‘for the 2021 academic year in accordance with the plan for coordination of the garrison troops in Nakhchivan’.
The scenario for the military exercises is neutralization of the conditional enemy, that is, a sabotage group. The military exercises in Nakhchivan were continuation of the military exercises conducted in Kars.