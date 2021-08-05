News
Turkey's Baykar is leading negotiations with 10 countries to sell combat drones
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Baykar’s Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar says the manufacturer of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles is leading negotiations with ten countries to sell combat drones, the pro-government Daily Sabah reports.

Based on Bayraktar’s forecasts, the volumes of export of Tactical Block 2 UAVs will start comprising a larger part of the company’s revenues since the negotiations are advancing.

Today, the Turkish TB-2 drone is part of the armaments of Qatar, Libya, Ukraine, Poland and Azerbaijan. Latvia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan are also interested in the Turkish UAVs.
