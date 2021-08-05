Turkey's Baykar is leading negotiations with 10 countries to sell combat drones

Baykar’s Chief Technology Officer Selcuk Bayraktar says the manufacturer of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles is leading negotiations with ten countries to sell combat drones, the pro-government Daily Sabah reports.
Based on Bayraktar’s forecasts, the volumes of export of Tactical Block 2 UAVs will start comprising a larger part of the company’s revenues since the negotiations are advancing.
Today, the Turkish TB-2 drone is part of the armaments of Qatar, Libya, Ukraine, Poland and Azerbaijan. Latvia, Kazakhstan and Pakistan are also interested in the Turkish UAVs.