Second secret ballot for election of last vice-speaker of Armenia parliament to be held tomorrow

The second secret ballot for election of the last vice-speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia nominated by the opposition will be held tomorrow.
The opposition ‘Armenia’ faction, with the support of the opposition ‘I Have Honor’ faction, has nominated representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan once again.
During a secret ballot today, the parliament failed to elect the vice-speaker of the newly elected National Assembly. All three parliamentary factions voted in favor of Saghatelyan, including the ruling Civil Contract faction, but there were not enough votes for the election every time.