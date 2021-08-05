News
Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues
Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Presidents of France and Azerbaijan Emmanuel Macron and Ilham Aliyev held phone talks today.

As reported Azerbaijani presses, citing Élysée Palace, the leaders of the two countries discussed regional security issues.

“Presidents of Azerbaijan and France Ilham Aliyev and Emmanuel Macron agreed on cooperation for strengthening of stability in the region, relying on the support of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Russia, France, USA),” TASS reports, citing the Élysée Palace’s press release on the two leaders’ phone talks.

During the talk, Macron expressed concern about the tense relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The Presidents discussed the current situation in the region and the other difficulties that need to be overcome in light of the agreement of November 9 (2020) which France supports,” the Élysée Palace added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
