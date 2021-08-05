China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world

China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and donate $100,000,000 to Covax, says President of China Xi Jinping.
“Throughout the year, China will try to provide the world with 2,000,000,000 doses of the vaccine, Jinping said on CCTV, adding that China has also promised to donate $100,000,000 to Covax to distribute the vaccines to developing countries.
Last week, the official spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China has already provided over 700,000,000 doses of the vaccine to other countries since the beginning of this year.