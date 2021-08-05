News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world
China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and donate $100,000,000 to Covax, says President of China Xi Jinping.

“Throughout the year, China will try to provide the world with 2,000,000,000 doses of the vaccine, Jinping said on CCTV, adding that China has also promised to donate $100,000,000 to Covax to distribute the vaccines to developing countries.

Last week, the official spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China has already provided over 700,000,000 doses of the vaccine to other countries since the beginning of this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Microsoft to require fully vaccination of employees to enter company offices
The company is also postponing its return to the office until October 4th...
 Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron
The decision of the French government to donate...
 European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4...
 Saudi Arabia changes rules of entry into country
Saudi Arabia will allow travelers vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines...
 New York Times editor bans employees from investigating COVID-19 origin
‘In early 2020,’ a veteran Times employee tells me...
 Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day
Over the past 24 hours, 1,895 people have been recovered, and since the beginning of the pandemic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos