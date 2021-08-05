Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman removed from Jrakan region

The State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the remains of another Armenian serviceman were found in and removed from Jrakan today after searches conducted in the directions of Jrakan and Mataghis.
The Service also reported that the serviceman’s identity will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination to be conducted in Armenia.
During the past nine months following the truce, the remains of a total of 1,631 Armenian servicemen have been removed from the seized territories of Artsakh.