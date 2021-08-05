Yerevan court adjourns hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and other persons

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today held the subsequent court hearing over the case of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, owner of Flash company Barsegh Beglaryan and former Head of the Department of Crop Production at the Ministry of Agriculture Gevorg Harutyunyan, but the court adjourned the hearing in order for the defense to explore the pieces of evidence in the case.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the indictment, organized by Serzh Sargsyan and incited by Barsegh Beglaryan, with the help of Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan, in the period between January 25 and February 7, 2013, Sergo Karapetyan squandered from the reserve fund of the Government of Armenia the sum in particularly large amounts (AMD 489,160,310) of the subsidy allocated for 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel used during implementation of the government’s social support programs.

Serzh Sargsyan is charged with embezzling or squandering particularly large amounts of funds.