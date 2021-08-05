Suspect in murder of Kurdish family in Turkey arrested

A suspect in the murder of a Kurdish family has been arrested in Turkey. Videos show how Mehmet Altun shoots the victims.
According to Mezopotamya agency, Altun was hiding in the countryside of Bozkyr district of Konya.
On July 30, Altun drove up in a leased car to the Dedeoglu family’s house in Meram district. The video shows how he talks to the head of the family Yasar Dedeoglu and then opens fire at the whole family.
Altun also set fire to the house before leaving. The fire was put out shortly after, but seven family members were killed.
Immediately after that, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Konya arrested 14 suspects, while Altun stayed in liberty. On Wednesday, 10 of the 14 suspects were arrested.
The victims’ lawyer Abdurrahman Karabulut said Altun hadn’t planned the massacre on his own. “It turned out that the aggressor’s family had created a WhatsApp group to organize and plan the massacre after the attack on the family on May 12,” Karabulut wrote.
In May, a large group of 60 people attacked Dedeoglu’s house, breaking windows and seriously injuring one family member. The family continued to receive death threats from individuals presenting themselves as members of Ülkü Ocakları, an organization of the far-right Nationalist Movement Party.
Another Kurd was killed in the village of Konya during a racist attack on July 21.