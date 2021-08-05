Armenia opposition's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker promises to present talk with PM detail

Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of area of unexploded ordnance in Karabakh's Martuni

Military expert on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia's Voskepar and possible developments

Armenia Constitutional Court declares Law on Higher Education and Science and several other laws unconstitutional

Armenian Turkologist: Fires in Turkey don't pose a danger to Armenia

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president on Pashinyan's behavior at Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD orders to destroy Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to trespass border

Turkey's Baykar is leading negotiations with 10 countries to sell combat drones

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief awards former head of army department Valery Kocharyan

Armenia 1st President hosts Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards are deployed in Voskepar village within scope of cooperation with Russia

Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD: Advisory Board adjunct to defense minister holds session, discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan

Yerevan court adjourns hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and other persons

Digest: Pashinyan visits Iran, Mary Hakobyan appointed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Russian MFA: Russia has always paid special attention to cultural-historical heritage issues in Karabakh

Situation is tense in Armenia's Zolakar, police continue to apprehend village council's employees

Russia MFA on possibility of deployment of Russian border guards on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Second secret ballot for election of last vice-speaker of Armenia parliament to be held tomorrow

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman removed from Jrakan region

Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues

Azerbaijani and Turkish special detachments conduct joint military exercises in Nakhchivan

Russian MFA on possibility of Azerbaijan obtaining status of observer in CSTO

Armenia President appoints new commander of Armed Forces' 3rd army corps

Armenian NGO president: Ban on entry of journalist in parliament will make Armenia regress in World Press Freedom Index

Opposition 'Armenia' faction MP: We discuss our activities with Robert Kocharyan

Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' faction's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker: I'm not going to ask anyone for anything

Ruling party MP: Opposition 'Armenia' faction member Davit Sedrakyan led the vote to failure with his absence

Armenia President receives Japan's Ambassador Fukushima Masanori

Opposition 'Armenia' faction nominates Ishkhan Saghatelyan for deputy parliamentary speaker for the third time

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker not elected twice

Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country

2nd secret ballot is held in Armenian parliament on vice-speaker election

Mayor of Armenia's Goris to remain in custody

11 people killed in traffic accident with migrants in Texas

329 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

CSTO Secretary General sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

Armenian MPs to elect 3rd vice-speaker of parliament

Nikol Pashinyan arrives on a working visit to Iran

Over 80 people injured in clashes in Beirut on day of mourning

Artsakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with AGBU and Ronak Press training participants

Oil rises in price

Microsoft to require fully vaccination of employees to enter company offices

Armenia PM introduces newly appointed justice minister

Armenia PM introduces new finance minister, sets aside public procurement system and public debt management

Lukashenko to Armenia's Pashinyan: Armenian people voted for peace during the recent elections

Harut Sassounian says appointment of new Ambassador will negatively impact Armenia and its ties with US

Armenia's Pashinyan is still escorted by large number of policemen and bodyguards

Lebanese protesting in front of parliament building, security forces use water cannons and tear gas

Armenia Public Administration Academy alumnus appointed Head of Office of Deputy PM

Merkel to Pashinyan: German government will still support efforts of OSCE Minsk Group for Karabakh conflict settlement

Russian MFA views involvement of UN agencies in humanitarian activities in Karabakh as helpful

Azerbaijan defense minister visits military units in occupied territories of Nagorno-Karabakh

US President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan, expresses willingness to continue efforts for repatriation of POWs

Journalists meet with Armenia Parliament Speaker, share their comments on the restrictions against them

Pope Francis to visit Lebanon

Armenia ruling party MP: Civil Contract Party's detachment didn't participate in Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016

Yerevan mayor awards companies and individuals having supported the community during war in Artsakh

Armenia Deputy PM appoints head of office and aide

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV attempts to penetrate Armenia, Armenia electing parliament's 3 vice-speakers

Armenia Ministry of High-Tech Industry has new minister

Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron

Armenia PM appoints new deputy chief of staff

Opposition's candidate for Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan is candidate of sciences

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda region

'Armenia' bloc MP: Demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan dangerous in current conditions

Secret ballot for election of last Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker to be held tomorrow

Emmanuel Macron to Armenians: France will always be by your side

Armenia premier to pay working visit to Iran, to meet with President-elect

Ukrainian-Armenian woman appointed Ukraine's deputy minister of internal affairs

Armenia acting FM appoints spokesperson

SPRING PR is the winner of IPRA Golden World Awards - 2021

Armenian parliament discusses candidacy of 3rd vice-speaker

Stepan Melkonyan relieves of his post as Armenian NSS Deputy Director

European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Debts of US residents break multi-year record

Mkhitar Zakaryan to stay arrested

Bus with soldiers blows up in Damascus

Hakob Arshakyan elected as another vice-speaker of Armenian parliament

Armenian parliament's new speaker make appointments

280 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Russian peacekeepers provide medical aid to over 120 residents in remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh

Oil is getting cheaper

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Secret ballot held to elect 1 of 3 vice-speakers to Armenian parliament

Rustam Badasyan appointed State Revenue Committee head

Over 300 people rescued from fires in Athens suburbs

Special session of Armenian parliament continues in Yerevan

4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister

Armenia PM on demarcation and delimitation of borders

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen stole 8 cows and 1 bull belonging to 3 families of Syunik Province's villages

Armenian PM: Unblocking of links in region is actually on Armenia's agenda, not Azerbaijan's

Armenian PM: Azerbaijan continues to lead a somewhat aggressive policy against Armenia

Armenia government has draft decision on appointing ex-justice minister State Revenue Committee chairman

Hetq.am: Turkey has banned Armenia-registered planes from entering its airspace, without any substantiation

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda