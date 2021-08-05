News
Thursday
August 05
News
Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief awards former head of army department Valery Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia today hosted an award ceremony held under the direction of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Davtyan thanked former Head of the Department of Combat Readiness of the General Department of Military Preparedness of the Armed Forces, Major General Valery Kocharyan for his longstanding service, handed a certificate and commemorative gift and wished him all the best.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
