Armenia opposition's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker promises to present talk with PM in detail

On October 19, 2020, leader of the parliamentary faction of the ruling My Step faction, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and I were attending the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, and during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, I have met with the leader of your political party at least five times, not counting my telephone conversation with him.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the only candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker and representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, said this as he addressed the ruling Civil Contract faction during a discussion on the candidacy of one of the three deputy parliamentary speakers. According to him, two hours after the 44-day war began, the ARF-D decided to set aside all the political disagreements of the past and declared that it will stand with the country and soldiers.

“I will talk thoroughly about all the five meetings and in detail. I am certain that there are still audio recordings of all the meetings,” he said.

The parliamentarian stated that in the sessions hall of the Government of Armenia on October 19, Prime Minister Pashinyan declared that the situation was unfavorable and that Armenia needed to make concessions. Saghatelyan added that he had told Pashinyan the following during his meeting with several political forces on October 12: “Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, if we win this war, you and your political team will receive all the laurels. However, if we lose this war, and if you lead the country towards capitulation, you will not get away with it.”