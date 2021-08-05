Military expert on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia's Voskepar and possible developments

I am more inclined to believe that the presence of Russian border guards in Voskepar village of Armenia may ensure the free entry and exit of Azerbaijanis into and from the territories referred to as enclaves. This is what military expert Karen Hovhannisyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“There is no other reason to secure the Russian military presence there. Perhaps this is being done to ensure security of those villages or solve issues related to transfer of the villages,” the expert noted, adding that this issue will rarely be solved in 1-2 years.

“I believe Armenia is making concessions, taking into consideration the fact that the situation in Gegharkunik and Ararat Provinces is relatively stable recently,” Hovhannisyan stated.

According to him, the process unfolding in Voskepar is directly linked to the developments that might unfold in and around the particular settlements. “Similar processes might take place in other settlements in the next stage, which might be followed by mutual recognition of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan since both the Armenians and Azerbaijanis are located in each other’s territories. I believe there is a secret agreement according to which this is being done ahead of the main developments that will unfold in the future,” the expert noted.