Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of area of unexploded ordnance in Karabakh's Martuni

The engineering-sapper groups of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to demine objects and the area [in Nagorno-Karabakh].
In the past day, the groups have cleared 2 hectares of territory of unexploded ordnance and explosive objects and inspected two buildings in Martuni region.
Since November 23, 2020, 2,231.5 hectares of territory, 668.3 km of roads and 1,920 buildings have been cleared of unexploded ordnance, and 25,781 explosive objects have been found and neutralized.
The General Staffs of the armies of Azerbaijan and Armenia maintain ongoing interoperability in order to coordinate the efforts to prevent possible incidents in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.