US urges Iran's Raisi to return to talks on nuclear deal

The United States on Thursday urged Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi to return to talks on both nations resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, repeating the U.S. stance that the window for diplomacy would not stay open forever, Reuters reports.
"Our message to President Raisi is the same as our message to his predecessors .. the U.S. will defend and advance our national security interests and those of our partners. We hope that Iran seizes the opportunity now to advance diplomatic solutions," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
"We urge Iran to return to the negotiations soon so that we can seek to conclude our work," Price added during a regular briefing.