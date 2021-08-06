Virgin Galactic plans to start commercial space flights: Ticket price $ 450,000

Virgin Galactic plans to begin commercial space travel in 2022. Tickets will be available starting at $ 450,000, PA reported.
In June, the space tourism company received FAA approval for a full commercial launch license.
Tickets are available in single, multi-purpose and full-flight packages.
CEO Michael Colglazier said the decision to resume ticketing was due to a surge in consumer interest following successful space flights in May and July, with owner Sir Richard Branson on the last flight.
The company said its next space flight is scheduled for late September.