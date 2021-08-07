Armenia PM and Karabakh President meet

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today chaired a discussion on the prospects for Artsakh’s economic development and the future joint programs along with members of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh.
Greeting the attendees, Pashinyan stated that the government of Armenia views the restoration of normal life in Artsakh as one of the primary objectives and that even though the government has done quite a lot of work in this direction, there is still a lot of work to do. Pashinyan added that he and President Harutyunyan often state that the support programs need to be transformed into development programs in order to restore normal life and get the economy back on track.
In his turn, President Harutyunyan stated that Artsakh has succeeded in maintaining the stable social conditions in Artsakh at the expense of the resources allocated by the Government of Armenia in the post-war situation. He added that even though there are still housing issues, the social payments have allowed to solve the issues of the government. President Harutyunyan also talked about economic programs and mentioned the launch of construction of a hydro power plant in one of the sectors of Artsakh. In regard to agriculture, President Harutyunyan said some programs have been launched, particularly the construction of new gardens. At the end, the President thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia for responding to all the issues promptly and providing solutions.