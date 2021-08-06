Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon

Armenia can’t manufacture everything and establish control over the system of pricing for imported goods. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after today’s government session.
“I’m certain that we will see sharp deflation soon. The Ministry of Economy is very seriously working with the Central Bank on the prices of local goods,” he said.
Asked what impact Nikol Pashinyan’s ‘magic wand’ had on the economy, Kerobyan emphasized that corruption was impacted the most.
“I’m not saying there is no corruption, but it’s not systemic, and corrupt people often find themselves behind bars,” he added.