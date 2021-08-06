News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon
Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Armenia can’t manufacture everything and establish control over the system of pricing for imported goods. This is what Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after today’s government session.

“I’m certain that we will see sharp deflation soon. The Ministry of Economy is very seriously working with the Central Bank on the prices of local goods,” he said.

Asked what impact Nikol Pashinyan’s ‘magic wand’ had on the economy, Kerobyan emphasized that corruption was impacted the most.

“I’m not saying there is no corruption, but it’s not systemic, and corrupt people often find themselves behind bars,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar and euro down again in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and...
 Pashinyan proposes taxing ads on Facebook and other platforms
PM Nikol Pashinyan noted...
 Changes in Armenian Tax Code: E-service providers will pay VAT
Its main purpose is to clarify the definition of an electronic service under the Armenian Tax Code...
 Dollar continues to go up, euro is stable in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and...
 Armenia PM introduces new finance minister, sets aside public procurement system and public debt management
Pashinyan set aside two directions, including the...
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate amounted to AMD 583.32...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos