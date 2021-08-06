Armenia's new justice minister on restrictions on reporters in parliament, says freedom of speech is not absolute value

Even the most professional journalist must be held liable, if he or she violates the law, and it doesn’t matter if the person is a journalist or doctor. This is what newly appointed Minister of Justice of Armenia Karen Andreasyan told reporters after today’s government session, responding to the decision restricting the free movement and professional activities of journalists in the National Assembly.

According to Andreasyan, there are restrictions in all civilized countries when it comes to state and national security.

“By reminding what Nairi Hunanyan (journalist who committed a terrorist act in the Armenian parliament in 1999) could have done as a journalist, we need to understand that journalism or freedom of speech are not absolute values, and if the security officers saw certain risks, we need to respect the decision since it concerns the protection of our state. I, as an official, and our colleagues in parliament must be able to create the most favorable conditions for journalists, but that’s a different story. I heard that the parliamentary speaker is currently considering the issue, and we need to support our colleagues,” he said.

When told that there were no such restrictions during the administration of the former authorities, Andreasyan said the following: “If there is a threat to security, I am fine with restrictions. However, restrictions need to be set in a way that won’t obstruct the work of journalists.”

The journalists were outraged by the comparison with Nairi Hunanyan and asked Andreasyan why he was comparing them with a terrorist, after which the minister told them to not get irritated and left.