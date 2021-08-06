Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen were fruitless today

The State Service for Emergency Situations at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that the searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli) region today were fruitless since the remains of deceased servicemen or civilians were not found.
The Service also reported that it will provide further information about the upcoming directions and the results of searches.
The remains of a total of 1,631 servicemen have been found and removed as a result of the search and rescue operations conducted in the seized territories of Artsakh after the truce.