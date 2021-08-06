Azerbaijani soldiers deliberately set fires near Armenian border

In the Azerbaijani segment of social networks and telegram channels, video footage is actively disseminated, which shows how Azerbaijani servicemen set fire to their own territories near the border with Armenia.
The actions of Azerbaijani soldiers have already caused a strong fire on the Armenian side near Yeraskh.
As it has happened before, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is likely to accuse the Armenian side of setting fire to their territories. In the Azerbaijani media, publications have already appeared with an attempt to accuse the Armenian side of the fires.