Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village

Today at around 2:20 p.m. Abovyan Medical Center in Kotayk Province of Armenia reported to the police that an on-duty group of doctors had left for one of the houses in Dzoraghbyur village where the doctors had found the body of a man.
According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators found the body of a man who had died after being stabbed a few times and are trying to identify the man.
According to the website, police officers and investigators found the alleged suspect of the murder and took him to the local police station.
Taking into consideration the degree of danger of the crime, Prosecutor of Kotayk Province Petros Petrosyan and Deputy Prosecutor Artur Melikyan also arrived at the scene of the incident.