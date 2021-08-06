News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 2:20 p.m. Abovyan Medical Center in Kotayk Province of Armenia reported to the police that an on-duty group of doctors had left for one of the houses in Dzoraghbyur village where the doctors had found the body of a man.

According to shamshyan.com, police and investigators found the body of a man who had died after being stabbed a few times and are trying to identify the man.

According to the website, police officers and investigators found the alleged suspect of the murder and took him to the local police station.

Taking into consideration the degree of danger of the crime, Prosecutor of Kotayk Province Petros Petrosyan and Deputy Prosecutor Artur Melikyan also arrived at the scene of the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Investigators are preparing a report, and...
 Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had...
 Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Greece has been experiencing an abnormal heat for 10 days...
 Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest
Khachatryan said he is preparing to...
 Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire
Due to the prolonged heatwave, the fire reached woodlands 20 kilometers...
Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country
"Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos