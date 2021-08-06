News
Friday
August 06
News
Earthquake recorded in Armenia-Georgia border zone
Earthquake recorded in Armenia-Georgia border zone
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Today at 4:49 p.m. Armenia time the Seismological Network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a 2.8-magnitude earthquake 14 kilometers northeast from Bavra village (on the Armenia-Georgia border) with a 10 km depth of the hotbed, with a 41.19o northern latitude and 43.95o eastern longitude.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the force of the underground shock in the epicenter was 3-4 points.

The earthquake was felt in the Norashen and Sarchapet villages of Lori Province with a 2-point magnitude.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
