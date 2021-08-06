Opposition 'Armenia' faction leader on deployment of Russian troops in Voskepar village and defense minister's order

The issue of enclaves will never be solved, if there are no appropriate conditions, that is, delimitation and demarcation. This is what leader of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan told reporters today.

“I think the deployment of Russian border guards in Voskepar village is the continuation of the process that the incumbent authorities are carrying out for adjustment of borders within the boundaries of Armenia. Perhaps the areas near Voskepar village are the areas that are part of the enclaves. The ‘Armenia’ opposition faction has sent a letter to the Ministry of Defense for clarification and, if necessary, send relevant specialists to verify, and, of course, in the sectors that are not confidential. If a peace treaty is signed, Armenia must recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and this will cause great harm to the solution to the Artsakh issue,” he said.

Touching upon the assignment of the defense minister to shoot Azerbaijanis who trespass Armenia’s state border, Ohanyan noted that even though this is performance of the real duties, the question is why the border guards haven’t performed their functions to this day.

According to Ohanyan, the Azerbaijanis having trespassed Armenia’s border need to be removed at any price.

“If the Armenian government can’t do it alone, it needs to cooperate with the country’s strategic ally — the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and if that doesn’t work out, Armenia also needs to use force because the presence of the Azerbaijanis is a violation of Armenia’s sovereignty and is lowering the country’s international reputation,” he added.