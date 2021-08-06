Armenia premier introduces newly appointed high-tech industry minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Ministry of High-Tech Industry and introduced the staff to newly appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The head of government thanked ex-minister Hayk Chobanyan for his work, congratulated Khachaturyan on assuming office and talked about the responses to his appointment in the presses. “Mr. Khachaturyan is a representative of the generation of Armenians who directly participated in the industrialization of Armenia during the administration of Karen Demirtchyan, and I would like to emphasize this context, that is, in the Soviet era, Armenia was truly a highly industrialized country based on the standards of the time,” he said.

According to Pashinyan, even though the current environment is essentially different from the environment of the Soviet era, one of the goals of establishing the Ministry of High-Tech Industry was to turn Armenia into a highly industrialized country. “This is also the reason why we attach importance to and prioritize the agenda for unblocking of communication links in the region. This concerns a railway that will link Armenia to the outside world in all directions,” he said.

Chobanyan delivered his remarks and stated that the staff of the ministry has succeeded in formulating the key principles and strategic directions that are hinged on several pillars, adding that the future, success and victory of Armenia are highly conditioned by the sector of high-tech industry.

The newly appointed minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for trusting him and stated the following: “I understand that I have a sense of responsibility and that there are expectations from me. We all have the opportunity to take part in Armenia’s development, and I have always been dedicated to this throughout my career. Now I have a higher sense of responsibility. I was trying to find a sector through which Armenia can present itself in the world. After all, industrialization is the sector through which the country can present itself to the world in a new way. I am certain that we will achieve success.”

According to Khachaturyan, all the strategic programs of the government will be ongoing and all the programs carried out by the former administrations will be completed with the government’s support.