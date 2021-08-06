Nearly 800 servicemen of six countries will take part in the “Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021” military exercises of the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to be held in November in Kazan, the press service of the Central Military Okrug reported on Friday.
According to the press service, the staff of representatives of the member states of the CSTO ended negotiations at the higher tank command school in Kazan for preparation of the “Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021” military exercises of the peacekeeping forces of the CSTO.
“The military delegations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan yesterday conducted a study on the venue for the practical actions and decided which forces will participate in and what means will be used during the military exercises. Based on the decision, nearly 800 servicemen will participate in the joint practical actions,” the press release reads.
The press service also reported that 90 pieces of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Russia will be used during the military exercises, including two Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters, as well as Su-24MR and Su-34 planes. Representatives of other ministries and government agencies of CSTO member states will also participate in the military exercises.