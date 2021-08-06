Opposition MP: Armenia was interesting for the world with Artsakh issue, Syunik Province and nuclear power plant

The crisis in Armenia is deepening, and the essence of the crisis is that the causes of the war haven’t been revealed and the consequences of the defeat haven’t been eliminated. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Rustamyan said in parliament today.

“The National Assembly is obliged to show resistance to this. The issue of Artsakh is one of the key issues here. “Armenia” faction proposes to neutralize the consequences of defeat and take action,” he said.

According to Rustamyan, since the ruling party, which is against the creation of a standing parliamentary committee on the issue of Artsakh, doesn’t have arguments for this, this sparks reasonable doubt that the ruling party doesn’t want to show the international community that it has a clear-cut position on this, especially in the case when Aliyev constantly declares that the issue of Artsakh is resolved and that the word-combination “Nagorno-Karabakh” shouldn’t be used at all.

We need to restore the undermined positions of Armenia as the guarantor of Artsakh’s security and reinstate the strategic relations between Armenia and Artsakh. I’m not even talking about the fact that Armenia needs to promote a new process of international recognition of Artsakh. There are tremendous issues related to the peacekeeping mission of the Russian Federation that need to be discussed,” Rustamyan added.

Rustamyan expressed confidence that if the Armenians lose the opportunity to have a pro-Armenian solution to the Artsakh issue, Armenia will be lost. “There were three things that made Armenia interesting for the world, including the issue of Artsakh, Syunik Province and the nuclear power plant. We are losing Artsakh, the other is at the risk of loss, and Armenia won’t have any winning cards,” he said.