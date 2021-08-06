News
China premier congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan
China premier congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of China Lee Kecijang has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

“Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and myself, I send my sincere congratulatory remarks to you on the occasion of being reelected to the position of Prime Minister of Armenia.

Over the past years, the growth of Chinese-Armenian relations is stable and healthy, and significant results have been achieved in comprehensive sectors.

The Chinese side is ready to combine more development strategies and deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation with the Armenian side so that the substance of the friendly relations between China and Armenia continuously grows for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.

I wish Armenia prosperity and empowerment, and I wish the people happiness and welfare,” the congratulatory message reads.
