News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan yesterday.

According to shamshyan.com, at around 2:40 p.m. University Hospital #1 reported to the police that doctors had admitted a man who had died on the way to the hospital since he hadn’t regained consciousness.

Police and investigators found out that the deceased man was 63-year-old citizen of Yerevan Artashes Galstyan, who had carelessly fallen from a roof while performing construction works in the city.

Investigators are preparing a report, and one of them has designated a forensic medicine expert examination.

According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, the deceased was working as a welder at Ararat LLC.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had...
 Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Greece has been experiencing an abnormal heat for 10 days...
 Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
According to the website, police officers and...
 Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest
Khachatryan said he is preparing to...
 Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire
Due to the prolonged heatwave, the fire reached woodlands 20 kilometers...
Armenian MFA expresses solidarity to Greece in connection with wildfires that engulfed country
"Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos