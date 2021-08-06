Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan yesterday.
According to shamshyan.com, at around 2:40 p.m. University Hospital #1 reported to the police that doctors had admitted a man who had died on the way to the hospital since he hadn’t regained consciousness.
Police and investigators found out that the deceased man was 63-year-old citizen of Yerevan Artashes Galstyan, who had carelessly fallen from a roof while performing construction works in the city.
Investigators are preparing a report, and one of them has designated a forensic medicine expert examination.
According to photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan, the deceased was working as a welder at Ararat LLC.