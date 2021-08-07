Iran warns Israel against any adventurous steps

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN Zahra Ershadi warned Israel against adventurous steps and any miscalculations and said that Iran will never hesitate in protecting the country and protecting national interests, IRNA reported.

This statement was made during a conversation with reporters after a closed meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the recent incident with the Mercer ships in the Oman Sea, which Iran was accused of.

A senior Iranian diplomat said that the Zionist regime continues to boldly threaten that it will resort to aggression against the countries of the region, despite the fact that it is itself the main source of threat. Instability and insecurity in the region has continued over the past seven decades.

The Israeli hype over the Mercer tanker incident is intended, in part, to cover up its terrorist attacks against commercial shipping.

The game of sacrifice, lies and deceit are part of their toolbox, Ershadi said, listing several more similar incidents that have occurred over the past 7 months.