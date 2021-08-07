New provocation of Azerbaijanis in Black Lake area: no casualties reported

Units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on August 7, from 11:40 to 12:00, once again resorted to provocation, opening fire from firearms of various calibers in the direction of the Armenian positions located, in particular, on the Black Lake section of the Syunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
As the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry told NEWS.am, the opponent's fire was suppressed by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian military personnel. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.