234 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Armenia per day

In Armenia, 234 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, bringing the total number to 232,157.
In fact, 5,164 persons are currently being treated. 221,216 people recovered (173 people per day), 4,650 patients died (9 people per day).
Thus, 6,748 tests were carried out yesterday, of which 234 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed.
Also, according to the authorities, “due to other diseases” 3 citizens died with coronavirus a day earlier. The total number of such cases is 1,127