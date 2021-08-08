News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 08
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
234 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Armenia per day
234 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Armenia per day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

In Armenia, 234 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, bringing the total number to 232,157. 

In fact, 5,164 persons are currently being treated. 221,216 people recovered (173 people per day), 4,650 patients died (9 people per day).
Thus, 6,748 tests were carried out yesterday, of which 234 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed.

Also, according to the authorities, “due to other diseases” 3 citizens died with coronavirus a day earlier. The total number of such cases is 1,127
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos