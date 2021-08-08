Pilot killed in plane crash in Latvia

Pakistani bomb blast kills two police officers

Afghan special forces launch operation to oust Taliban from Kunduz

China criticizes US for decision to provide Hong Kong citizens with safe haven

CSTO Secretary-General to arrive in Armenia

14 people killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey

Turkish opposition leader calls for snap elections

234 new cases of coronavirus infection reported in Armenia per day

Defense Minister: If enemy tries to enter our territory, I order to use all means

New provocation of Azerbaijanis in Black Lake area: no casualties reported

Crisis: deposits in banks go up by almost 3%

Quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Greece coast

298 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Turkish authorities detain woman for speaking out against minister of forestry

Iran warns Israel against any adventurous steps

Armenia ruling majority MP: Russian border guards might be deployed in other parts of Tavush Province as well

Armenia man arrested for transferring young Ukrainian women to Athens

Eurowings flies to Armenia for the first time

UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint again

Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan

CNN fires 3 employees who weren't vaccinated against COVID-19

Banner for Armenian singer Andre's concert torn in Stepanakert

Opposition MP: Armenia was interesting for the world with Artsakh issue, Syunik Province and nuclear power plant

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani military servicemen are deliberately setting fires to lands near Yeraskh (VIDEO)

Armenia to also participate in CSTO's "Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021" military exercises

Armenia premier introduces newly appointed high-tech industry minister

Large fire breaks out at logistics center in Istanbul

Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires

Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Person holding highest position in country hasn't visited Artsakh since October 2020

China premier congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

Armenia ruling party MP Lena Nazaryan states numbers of Armenian soldiers killed

Armenia MOD receives Human Rights Defender

Opposition 'Armenia' faction leader on deployment of Russian troops in Voskepar village and defense minister's order

Armenia ruling faction rejects opposition's proposal to set up parliamentary committee on Karabakh issue

Person who burnt statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan identified

Digest: Azerbaijan shelling Armenian positions, COVID-19 situation in Armenia is tense

Karabakh State Minister meets with civil society representatives, agreement reached

Armenia MOD: Situation in direction of Yeraskh stable as of 6 p.m.

First deputy head of Operative Department of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff dismissed

Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires

Armenia MOD: Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon awarded

Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village

Earthquake recorded in Armenia-Georgia border zone

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of Armenian servicemen were fruitless today

Azerbaijani soldiers deliberately set fires near Armenian border

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: I'm not ready to trust current authorities with solution to Karabakh issue

Armenia's new justice minister on restrictions on reporters in parliament, says freedom of speech is not absolute value

Armenia deputy emergency situations minister meets with ICRC Delegation

Dollar and euro down again in Armenia

Armenia opposition faction leader: Setting up standing parliamentary committee on Karabakh is a clear political message

Armenia economy minister is sure there will be sharp deflation soon

Armenia court rejects attorney's appeal, opposition MP Artur Sargsyan to remain under arrest

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at military positions in Yeraskh area

Azerbaijan shelling Armenian positions since Friday noon

UN Secretary General: The only guarantee against use of nuclear weapons is their complete destruction

Turkish companies build new road to bypass Lachin

Insanity grows stronger: Turkey calls on Armenia to abandon aggressive rhetoric and actions

Azerbaijan announces construction of second road of "Zangezur corridor" in occupied Shushi

US ambassador is in Armenia's Syunik province

Phone talks take place between FM of Artsakh and Transnistria

Tajikistan President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia premier

Pashinyan proposes taxing ads on Facebook and other platforms

Changes in Armenian Tax Code: E-service providers will pay VAT

Eurasian Development Bank to allocate $ 3 million grant to Armenia to fight COVID-19

Over 70 Democratic congressmen urge Biden to once and for all close Guantanamo Bay

Armenia PM and Karabakh President meet

Greece is on fire: Thousands of residents flee from wildfire

Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of farmland in Nagorno-Karabakh from explosives in day

Armenian and Artsakh defense minister's meeting takes place

Virgin Galactic plans to start commercial space flights: Ticket price $ 450,000

Beijing accuses Washington of interfering in its internal affairs over decision on Hong Kong

303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Secret ballot is held to elect Armenian parliament's opposition vice speaker

Armenia MOD, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

China seeks to provide 2,000,000,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to the world

Suspect in murder of Kurdish family in Turkey arrested

US urges Iran's Raisi to return to talks on nuclear deal

Armenia opposition's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker promises to present talk with PM in detail

Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of area of unexploded ordnance in Karabakh's Martuni

Military expert on deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia's Voskepar and possible developments

Armenia Constitutional Court declares Law on Higher Education and Science and several other laws unconstitutional

Armenian Turkologist: Fires in Turkey don't pose a danger to Armenia

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president on Pashinyan's behavior at Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD orders to destroy Azerbaijani soldiers who attempt to trespass border

Turkey's Baykar is leading negotiations with 10 countries to sell combat drones

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief awards former head of army department Valery Kocharyan

Armenia 1st President hosts Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards are deployed in Voskepar village within scope of cooperation with Russia

Armenia PM attends Iranian President-elect's inauguration

Armenia MOD: Advisory Board adjunct to defense minister holds session, discusses situation on border with Azerbaijan

Yerevan court adjourns hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and other persons

Digest: Pashinyan visits Iran, Mary Hakobyan appointed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Russian MFA: Russia has always paid special attention to cultural-historical heritage issues in Karabakh

Situation is tense in Armenia's Zolakar, police continue to apprehend village council's employees

Russia MFA on possibility of deployment of Russian border guards on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Second secret ballot for election of last vice-speaker of Armenia parliament to be held tomorrow

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman removed from Jrakan region

Macron, Aliyev discuss regional security issues

Azerbaijani and Turkish special detachments conduct joint military exercises in Nakhchivan

Russian MFA on possibility of Azerbaijan obtaining status of observer in CSTO