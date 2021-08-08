China criticizes US for decision to provide Hong Kong citizens with safe haven

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Hong Kong condemned the US decision to provide Hong Kongers with a safe haven as a conspiracy against China and inciting unrest in the city, The Independent reported.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry's announcement follows an order from US President Joe Biden allowing people from Hong Kong who are already US residents to remain in the country for 18 months in response to Beijing's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the city.
China also said that the United States blatantly interferes with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal politics, and tramples on the basic principles of international law and relations.