News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 08
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.62
EUR
581.73
RUB
6.73
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Afghan special forces launch operation to oust Taliban from Kunduz
Afghan special forces launch operation to oust Taliban from Kunduz
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Afghan commandos have launched a demining operation in the city of Kunduz to push back the Taliban, the Defense Ministry said.
Special forces have already cleared General Razik's square in the city and the offices of the Afghan National Radio and Television, according to the ministry.
Afghan Special Forces commander says the Taliban have intensified their attacks on the city of Kunduz in the past 24 hours, but the group has suffered heavy casualties.
He assured the residents of Kunduz that the security forces would defend the city.
So far, no details of the casualties have been reported.
However, the Taliban said they had taken over Kunduz province.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos