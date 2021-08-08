Afghan special forces launch operation to oust Taliban from Kunduz

Afghan commandos have launched a demining operation in the city of Kunduz to push back the Taliban, the Defense Ministry said.
Special forces have already cleared General Razik's square in the city and the offices of the Afghan National Radio and Television, according to the ministry.
Afghan Special Forces commander says the Taliban have intensified their attacks on the city of Kunduz in the past 24 hours, but the group has suffered heavy casualties.
He assured the residents of Kunduz that the security forces would defend the city.
So far, no details of the casualties have been reported.
However, the Taliban said they had taken over Kunduz province.