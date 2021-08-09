NASA proposes volunteers to spend 1 year in ‘Martian habitat’

NASA is looking for applicants to spend a whole year pretending they live on Mars, Business Insider reported.

The respective 1,700 square-foot (158 square-meter) Martian surface is located inside the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

These types of simulations are called analog missions. For the newly announced mission, applications opened for four people to live on Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D-printed habitat. The US agency is planning three such experiments, with the first one due to begin next fall.

The paid volunteers will take part in a simulated Martian exploration mission, complete with spacewalks. They will only have limited contact with their families and friends back home, and must learn to cope with restricted resources and equipment failures.

The agency also specified that only US citizens or permanent residents qualify for the experiment. They have to be aged between 30-35 and in good physical health. They must not be prone to motion sickness.

"Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go [to Mars]," Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA's Advanced Food Technology research effort, said in a press release.

The value of the respective contract, however, is not reported.