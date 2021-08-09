News
US continues to support Afghanistan forces with "defensive air strikes"
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US mission in Afghanistan remains the safe and orderly withdrawal of US troops per President Biden’s directive. This is noted in a statement issued by the Pentagon.

“We continue to support Afghan forces w/ funding, maintenance & when able, defensive air strikes.

"The continued Taliban bloodshed does nothing but lead to more bloodshed, prolongs conflict & alienates the Afghan ppl.

"We continue to call on the Taliban to suspend their offensive operations & engage in good-faith dialogue for a negotiated settlement.

"We are appalled by numerous reports of Taliban violations of human rights, including the forcible entry into international NGO compounds & the use of civilians as human shields,” the Pentagon statement also reads.
