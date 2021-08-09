Russia peacekeepers ensure safety of residents of Artsakh's Askeran region during wheat harvest

The troops of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have ensured the safety of the residents of the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] during the gathering of grain crops near the border line between the two sides, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Today's goal is to ensure the safety of the harvesting. The cleaning works are carried out in Askeran region and will be carried out within a week. This work is being carried out near the line of contact, so our presence is necessary," said Igor Sergeyev, a spokesman for the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
Wheat harvesting in remote areas of Artsakh began with a delay after Russian sappers cleared agricultural land of explosives and demined unexploded ordnances.
The wheat harvesting in Artsakh will practically end with the harvesting in the fields of the Askeran region. But the locals are already applying to the Humanitarian Response Center so that the sowing will not be disrupted.