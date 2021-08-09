Armenia new parliament debating on election of standing committees’ chairs

The new National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Monday is debating on the matter of electing the chairpersons of the NA standing committees.

Vladimir Vardanyan has been nominated by the ruling Civil Contract faction as a candidate for the chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

And Vahe Hakobyan has been nominated by the opposition "Armenia" faction as a candidate for the chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

The Civil Contract faction shall nominate the chairs of 9 standing committees, whereas the "Armenia" faction—the chairpersons of 3 standing committees.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had announced that the new government's program shall be submitted to the National Assembly by August 23.