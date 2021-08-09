News
Monday
August 09
News
CSTO chief arrives in Armenia on working visit
CSTO chief arrives in Armenia on working visit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, has arrived in Armenia Monday on a working visit to meet with the country's top political and military leadership. This was stated by CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

An Monday and Tuesday, the CSTO chief is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan, and Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan.

During the meetings Stanislav Zas will brief the Armenian side on the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as the preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
