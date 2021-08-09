News
Monday
August 09
News
Monday
August 09
Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri
Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – At 4:15pm on August 7, a call was received informing that an explosion had been heard from the yard of a house in Gyumri. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information and public relations department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The investigation team that was dispatched to the scene and found there the dead bodies of a Gyumri man—an army captain born in 1986—and his pregnant wife, also a resident of Gyumri, born in 1992, with traces and injuries typical of a grenade explosion.

A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident.

A grenade detonator-like object and a human fetus were found at the scene.

A number of examinations have been appointed.

The criminal investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն
