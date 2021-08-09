Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri

YEREVAN. – At 4:15pm on August 7, a call was received informing that an explosion had been heard from the yard of a house in Gyumri. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the information and public relations department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
The investigation team that was dispatched to the scene and found there the dead bodies of a Gyumri man—an army captain born in 1986—and his pregnant wife, also a resident of Gyumri, born in 1992, with traces and injuries typical of a grenade explosion.
A criminal case has been launched in connection with the incident.
A grenade detonator-like object and a human fetus were found at the scene.
A number of examinations have been appointed.
The criminal investigation continues.