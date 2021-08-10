News
Missouri taxi company refuses to serve masked, vaccinated passengers
Missouri taxi company refuses to serve masked, vaccinated passengers
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The owner of a Missouri taxi company said his transportation service will not pick up passengers who wear masks or have received the COVID-19 vaccine, despite a surge of new cases in this US state, The Hill reported.

“We don't allow any type of masks in our vehicles. The second one, we're very against the vaccines, and we do not wish to have people in our vehicle that did the vaccines,” owner Charlie Bullington told KMOV. “I understand Missouri is one of the top three states with the lowest vaccination rate, so I am proud of all the Missouri people for standing against this.”
