Egypt woman kills daughter for refusing to marry rich man

An Egyptian woman, assisted by her brother, allegedly killed her teenaged daughter and tossed her body from a fifth floor after the girl refused to wed a proposed suitor, local media reported, according to Gulf News.
The mother initially claimed that the 17-year-old daughter had committed suicide by throwing herself from their fifth-floor apartment in the Cairo area of Al Basateen due to psychological trouble.
However, police investigations revealed that the girl’s mother and uncle had beaten her to death after she had refused a marriage proposal from a mentally disabled man favored by her mother for being rich.
The girl’s uncle, suspected of involvement, tried to get a burial permit without the usual medical examination conducted on the body, but a government health official suspected a criminal motive and notified local police.
Both the woman and her brother were arrested.