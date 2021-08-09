140 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 140 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 232,297 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,653 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 191, the total respective number so far is 221,407, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,110.
And 4,458 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,396,508 such tests have been performed to date.