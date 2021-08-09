Ruben Vardazaryan case: Armenia appellate court grants appeal of prosecutor's office

By its decision of May 31, the court of first instance had granted the petition of chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Ruben Vardazaryan—whose respective powers are temporarily suspended—against which the Prosecutor General's Office had filed an appeal. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.
"It should be reminded that with that decision, the Court of First Instance had found that before involving Ruben Vardazaryan as a defendant in the criminal case, the prosecutor's office should have applied to the RA Supreme Judicial Council and obtained the latter's consent. And to the extent that it had not applied, according to the Court of First Instance, it has allowed the violation of Ruben Vardazaryan's rights.
The main content of the appeal of the RA Prosecutor General's Office was that in the context of the specific criminal case the procedure of obtaining the consent of the RA Supreme Judicial Council—that is, overcoming Ruben Vardazaryan's immunity—could not be applied.
Considering the appeal of the RA Prosecutor General's Office, the RA Court of Appeal completely granted it with its decision published today and overturned the decision of the RA Court of First Instance," Abrahamyan added.