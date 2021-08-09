News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Ruben Vardazaryan case: Armenia appellate court grants appeal of prosecutor's office
Ruben Vardazaryan case: Armenia appellate court grants appeal of prosecutor's office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

By its decision of May 31, the court of first instance had granted the petition of chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Ruben Vardazaryan—whose respective powers are temporarily suspended—against which the Prosecutor General's Office had filed an appeal. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia (RA) on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.

"It should be reminded that with that decision, the Court of First Instance had found that before involving Ruben Vardazaryan as a defendant in the criminal case, the prosecutor's office should have applied to the RA Supreme Judicial Council and obtained the latter's consent. And to the extent that it had not applied, according to the Court of First Instance, it has allowed the violation of Ruben Vardazaryan's rights.

The main content of the appeal of the RA Prosecutor General's Office was that in the context of the specific criminal case the procedure of obtaining the consent of the RA Supreme Judicial Council—that is,  overcoming Ruben Vardazaryan's immunity—could not be applied.

Considering the appeal of the RA Prosecutor General's Office, the RA Court of Appeal completely granted it with its decision published today and overturned the decision of the RA Court of First Instance," Abrahamyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan officer dies during military exercise
The causes of the incident are being investigated…
 Investigative Committee provides details on death of army officer, his pregnant wife in Gyumri
A criminal case has been launched…
 Old man falls from roof during construction works in Yerevan
Investigators are preparing a report, and...
 Erdogan says Turkey will plant 250,000,000 trees in areas affected by forest fires
Earlier, Turkey’s Forestry Department had...
 Greek authorities postpone performances in ancient theaters amid forest fires
Greece has been experiencing an abnormal heat for 10 days...
 Man found dead after being stabbed in his house in Armenia's Dzoraghbyur village
According to the website, police officers and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos