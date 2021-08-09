Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan road projects will encircle Russia peacekeeping mission

Under the pretext of "restoration" of the occupied territories of Karabakh, Azerbaijan is creating a military-political bridgehead for pursuing an expansionist policy. This was stated by Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the latest information regarding the construction of roads in occupied Karabakh.
"What is happening in Karabakh now should be viewed in various ways, but the most important thing is that everything that is happening has a geopolitical background. Moreover, not so much local, directed against Artsakh and Armenia, but regional and to some extent global, pursuing goals outside the borders of Transcaucasia, in the bordering geopolitical territories.
We see that a transport infrastructure of an expansionist direction is being created. Moreover, the moment is very conveniently chosen: the restoration of the ‘occupied lands’ from ‘Armenian barbarism,’ and so on. In fact, we see that the basis of the offensive policy of Turkey and Azerbaijan in the future is being laid. They are creating a very common network of roads, tunnels which will enable large number of troops to be ‘thrown’ on the border with Iran, as well as to encircle the Russian peacekeeping contingent. Turkey has the largest presence in Azerbaijan in Nakhichevan and Ganja. The goal is to connect those regions with Araks [River]. Large-scale transport projects are dedicated to it.
Moreover, Armenia will be under complete blockade. This will enable solving offensive issues against Iran, ‘throwing’ troops in a secret regime.
There are similar offensive projects—a branched network of roads, and very-far-reaching goals—in other occupied territories of Artsakh.
Understanding what is happening will enable us to be prepared and react," said David Babayan.