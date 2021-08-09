News
Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday received Secretary General Stanislav Zas of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Grigoryan presented to the interlocutor the present-day situation as a result of the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia, as well as the recurrent provocations of Azerbaijan—including from the territory of Nakhchivan. Also, the acting FM of Armenia drew attention to the consequences of the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the threats arising from them. The interlocutors stressed the need to de-escalate the situation.

The meeting touched also upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the need for this conflict’s comprehensive and lasting settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was stressed

The interlocutors reflected also on Armenia's upcoming chairmanship at the CSTO. In this connection, Stanislav Zas stressed the importance of improving the CSTO and assured that the working agencies of this organization will make every effort to implement the Armenian side’s respective priorities to be announced.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
