News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border
Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The head of the Security Council, Hayk Petrosyan, on Monday met with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the latest developments in this regard, and the possibilities of using the existing mechanisms within the CSTO in the process of peaceful settlement of this situation.

Petrosyan and Zas touched also upon the process of coordinating the draft documents to be discussed at the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils to be held in Tajikistan in September, as well as the preparation of the priorities of Armenia's forthcoming chairmanship at the CSTO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What Armenian, Russian armies agreed on can never be to Armenia’s detriment, says ruling faction MP
Discussions were held in Moscow with the defense ministry of our strategic partner to prevent possible developments in those border situations…
 ‘With Honor’ Faction: Inquiry committee establishment another step to hide real culprits of 44-day Artsakh war
This committee is not an instrument of the authorities; it is an instrument intended exclusively for the opposition…
 Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building
Even after a meeting with the PM's spokesperson…
 Armenia government invites 2 relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan to meeting
But they insisted that everyone shall participate in the meeting…
 Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement
The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs had a telephonic conversation…
 Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh
Vardevanyan reminded that no top official from Armenia has visited Artsakh since October 2020…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos