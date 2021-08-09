News
Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh
Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The current authorities of Armenia refrain from all issues related to Karabakh, and they showed that approach during the vote on the establishment of a respective committee in parliament. Opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Aram Vardevanyan told reporters about this on Monday.

He reminded that no top official from Armenia has visited Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since October 2020, and now the situation has changed, people have lost their homes, there are many problems, but the authorities refrain from all those issues.

Vardevanyan noted that the "Armenia" Faction has publicly submitted a request to transfer the chairmanship of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly to the opposition, as the parliamentary inquiry committee on the circumstances of the war is formed adjunct to the aforesaid standing committee.

"There were no obstacles to making such a decision, but what happened happened. The ‘Armenia’ Faction did not go to any discussions with the authorities, and such a development of events was foreseeable," Vardevanyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
