Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement
Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed by telephone the ways to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two FMs discussed current issues of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international agendas.

"There was a substantive exchange of views on the various aspects of the implementation of the statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as ways to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The importance of a quick resumption of the activities of the trilateral working group—co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia—aimed at unblocking economic and transport ties in the region was stressed," the statement said, in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
