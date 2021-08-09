‘With Honor’ Faction: Inquiry committee establishment another step to hide real culprits of 44-day Artsakh war

The parliamentary inquiry committee is not an instrument of the authorities; it is an instrument intended exclusively for the opposition. The head of the opposition “With Honor” Faction, Artur Vanetsyan, on Monday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"The opposition must use the inquiry committee and be able to get the answers to the questions that concern it. If the authorities talk about the inquiry committee, it means that the authorities are incompetent. If the establishment of the inquiry committee is proposed by the authorities, it is another step to hide the real culprits of the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war," he said.
Referring to the issue of not having a new foreign minister until now, Vanetsyan said: "These authorities are not promoting the interests of independent Armenia, but are trying to please the interests of other countries. These authorities do not have a professional personnel reserve and cannot choose a candidate for that key position.”
Reflecting on the charges brought against him, in particular, the case of the assassination attempt against PM Nikol Pashinyan, Vanetsyan said: "After November 9, they detained me, applied to the court with a motion to arrest [me], but the court did not grant [the motion] due to the lack of reasonable doubt; that is, I have nothing to do with the charges made. The case has been initiated, I have the status of an accused in two criminal cases, but 7-8 months have already passed and I have never been called to any investigation.”
He also said that all the accusations were absurd. "Now, after this interview, I do not rule out that very actively I will be called back to the investigative bodies," he added.