News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.29
EUR
577.81
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building
Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Some of the relatives of the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) who are detained in the Azerbaijani capital Baku have left the meeting with Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and are again outside the main building of the government of Armenia.

"They did not speak about anything specific, the parents presented their demand that the relatives of the prisoners of war should meet with a representative of the government and present their demands in connection with the urgent return of the prisoners of war," said a relative of one of these POWs.

These relatives are still standing outside the said government building, waiting for an answer.

"We will not go until we meet," added the aforementioned relative of one of these POWs.

These relatives are outside of the main building of the government for several hours, demanding a meeting with a someone competent from the government who can give thorough answers to their questions in terms of having these Armenian POWs returned.

The government first had said that they would receive two of these relatives, but the latter refused to meet that way.

After some time, however, several of these relatives met with the Prime Minister's spokesperson.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What Armenian, Russian armies agreed on can never be to Armenia’s detriment, says ruling faction MP
Discussions were held in Moscow with the defense ministry of our strategic partner to prevent possible developments in those border situations…
 ‘With Honor’ Faction: Inquiry committee establishment another step to hide real culprits of 44-day Artsakh war
This committee is not an instrument of the authorities; it is an instrument intended exclusively for the opposition…
 Armenia government invites 2 relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan to meeting
But they insisted that everyone shall participate in the meeting…
 Lavrov, Bayramov discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation settlement
The Russian and Azerbaijani FMs had a telephonic conversation…
 Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Authorities refrain from all issues related to Karabakh
Vardevanyan reminded that no top official from Armenia has visited Artsakh since October 2020…
 Relatives of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan are outside government building
They demand a meeting with Prime Minister Pashinyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos