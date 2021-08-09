Relatives of POWs in Azerbaijan continue standing in front of Armenia government building

Some of the relatives of the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) who are detained in the Azerbaijani capital Baku have left the meeting with Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and are again outside the main building of the government of Armenia.
"They did not speak about anything specific, the parents presented their demand that the relatives of the prisoners of war should meet with a representative of the government and present their demands in connection with the urgent return of the prisoners of war," said a relative of one of these POWs.
These relatives are still standing outside the said government building, waiting for an answer.
"We will not go until we meet," added the aforementioned relative of one of these POWs.
These relatives are outside of the main building of the government for several hours, demanding a meeting with a someone competent from the government who can give thorough answers to their questions in terms of having these Armenian POWs returned.
The government first had said that they would receive two of these relatives, but the latter refused to meet that way.
After some time, however, several of these relatives met with the Prime Minister's spokesperson.