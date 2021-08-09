News
What Armenian, Russian armies agreed on can never be to Armenia’s detriment, says ruling faction MP
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Discussions were held in Moscow with the defense ministry of our strategic partner to prevent possible developments in those border situations. Ruling "Civil Contract" Faction MP Andranik Kocharyan stated this Monday at the National Assembly, responding to opposition "Armenia" Faction lawmaker Anna Grigoryan’s question on what kind of negotiations we are talking about and what is on the negotiating table when the Armenian Ministry of Defense had stated on July 28 that ahead of the negotiations planned in Moscow, the Azerbaijani side had launched offensive combat operations on some borders of Armenia.

"Now I will find it difficult to say where they have reached and what agreements have been reached between our armed forces and the armed forces of the Russian Federation, but I believe it can never be to the detriment of Armenia," Kocharyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
